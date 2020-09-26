Jane Fonda ''didn't know'' how to make a marriage work.

The 82-year-old actress - who was previously wed to Roger Vadim, Tom Hayden and Ted Turner - was 12 when her mother, Frances, took her own life and her father, Henry Fonda, went on to marry another three women and she believes that didn't give her the example she needed to understand long-lasting relationships.

She said: ''Those of us who had parents who stayed married their whole lives have a much easier job of making relationships work.

''My dad was married five times. I didn't know how to make a marriage work Maybe I was afraid of having a marriage work. I don't know.''

While Jane wishes she had experienced a lifelong marriage, she doesn't regret the fact she had ''three very nice, interesting'' unions and will always be grateful for each of them.

She added in an interview with Grazia magazine: ''It's beautiful when it works, when people grow together and are together for an entire lifetime. How wonderful. I wish that I could have experienced that.''

''I'm missing something that would make a marriage work.

''I don't spend a lot of time regretting the fact I didn't have one long marriage. I had three very nice, interesting marriages and I'm grateful for that.''

The 'Grace and Frankie' actress is thankful social media wasn't around when she was growing up, particularly when she thinks about the naked photographs she gave to boyfriends at the time.

She said: ''It was easy when you broke up, to just take it and tear it up.

''Oh, no, my God, if there had been social media when I was younger, I'd probably be dead. I'm so glad there wasn't.''