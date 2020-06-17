Gucci's new collection is made from recycled materials.

The Italian fashion house has just released its Off the Grid collection, the first from its Gucci Circular Lines initiative, which aims to support the brand's vision for circular production, and is designed for those ''mindful of their environmental impact''.

Gucci said in a statement on Instagram: ''Gucci Off The Grid is created using recycled, organic, bio-based and sustainably sourced materials, including ECONYL, made from regenerated Nylon coupled with solvent-free recycled polyester as well as leftovers from Gucci's manufacturing processes.''

The campaign for the new collections features climate change activist Jane Fonda and rapper Lil Nas X.

Gucci said: ''Academy Award-winning actress, producer, author, activist and founder of #FireDrillFriday @JaneFonda appears in #GucciOffTheGrid campaign, the new collection by @alessandro_michele designed for those mindful of their environmental impact.

''#JaneFonda says the climate crisis is the defining issue of our time. 'Demand that your government officials invest in clean energy infrastructure. Global economists agree that it's the top investment we can make, both in terms of climate benefits and having the highest stimulus effect during the time of pandemic when so many jobs need to be created.'

''Discover @gucciequilibrium, the House's commitments and actions to reduce its environmental footprint and protect nature, while supporting people's rights and championing inclusivity and respect, so that everyone in the global #GucciCommunity is free to express their authentic, diverse selves (sic).''

Explaining that Lil Nas was chosen for this commitment to sustainability, the brand said: ''The rapper, singer and songwriter has embraced a greener way of living and performing, including being more aware of his environmental footprint while travelling and supporting environmentally friendly companies.''

The campaign has been shot by photographer and director Harmony Korine with creative direction by Alessandro Michele and art direction by Christopher Simmonds.