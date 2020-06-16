Gucci has unveiled its new sustainable range with the help of Jane Fonda and Lil Nas X.

The Italian luxury brand have launched the campaign for their Off The Grid line, which is the first collection from Gucci Circular Lines, designed by Alessandro Michele using recycled, organic, bio-based and sustainably sourced materials.

The campaign features iconic talent from several areas of the industry, including actress and activist Jane Fonda, rapper Lil Nas X, singer King Princess, Japanese guitarist Miyavi, and environmentalist David de Rothschild.

Clothes in the range are produced under Gucci's carbon neutral commitment, which means the fashion house works to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions as much as possible across the supply chain, as well as offsetting the emissions they do produce through projects that support important forests and biodiversity.

Designer Alessandro said in a statement: ''The collection is the result of teamwork; everybody brought something to it. And in the campaign, too, there is this idea of dialogue among people building something new. I imagined that we could build a treehouse in a city centre, all together, like kids playing in the park. Because all of us need to build this house or to find out that our planet exists, even where it seems it's not there, or it's far away.''

Whilst Miyavi added: ''We are all living on this planet and then we need to give back to this planet. Technically everything should be sustainable and then recycle, even after we die. So, even the gear and materials, or even the clothes, I think now is the time to think about what's the right path, what's the right thing to do as a human being.''

The line is comprised of various sizes of bags, purses, and wallets, as well as six pairs of shoes, three hats, two pairs of pants, and three different jackets.

Prices of items in the collection range from $1,500 for the Off The Grid Backpack, to $175 for the line's card holder.