Jamie Redknapp is reportedly dating a Swedish model.

The 47-year-old former footballer - who split from Louise Redknapp in 2017 after 19 years of marriage - has been spotted recently with mother-of-four Frida Andersson-Lourie and the pair are believed to have met through mutual friends.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''Jamie feels ready to move on from his marriage to Louise and is happy to be doing it with someone who has kids too and is financially secure.

''It's early days for Jamie and Frida, but they have grown close and are really enjoying spending time together when they can.

''He really gets on with Frida and she has been very understanding about him juggling fatherhood and his successful TV career.

''He likes that she's also a parent so fully appreciates the balance, she is also keen on her fitness and loves spending time at home.''

The romance with Frida, 37 - who is divorced from American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie, 58 - is Jamie's first confirmed relationship since his and Louise's shock split.

Meanwhile, Louise, 45, recently revealed her and Jamie's sons - Charley, 16, and Beau, 11 - are desperate for their parents to rekindle their romance.

Louise said: ''[Charley] is super-protective over me. But he knows he can talk about anything and doesn't need to be embarrassed, I'm so open.

''One morning he said to me, 'If you ever did want to go on a date, I'd be OK with it.' It was actually a big moment as he'd always been quite vocal that I'd never go on a date. They always hope their mum and dad will work things out.''

The couple announced their split in September 2017 after months of speculation about their relationship.

Both Louise and Jamie get on well now and share custody of their boys, and she admitted she still wants to be the one-time Liverpool FC player's ''best friend''.

The former Eternal star said: ''I'm a real softie, and I still want to be his best friend, which is impossible.''

Discussing their parenting arrangements, she added: ''We have a great system of co-parenting between us. Our rule is that while one of us is working the other is with them. We both want the kids all the time and encourage the other to go out so we can have them.

''I'm able to do the job I can do because he's happy to share things with me. I have friends who don't have that, but he's hands on.''