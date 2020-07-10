Jamie Lynn Spears' eldest daughter is embarrassed by her.

The 29-year-old actress has 12-year-old daughter Maddie with her ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge, and has said ''anything'' she does is ''unacceptable'' to the pre-teen, who finds her mother ''weird''.

Jamie Lynn recently reunited with her former 'Zoey 101' co-stars, and confessed Maddie was less than impressed with watching her mum in action.

She told Us Weekly magazine: ''My oldest, I think she kind of felt like the old lady thing. She was like, 'Oh, my God. So, what are you doing?'

''The whole Zoey thing is kind of ... My oldest is old. She understands it now. And it's weird because I was her age, I think, when I started the show or close to her age when I started the show. So it's pretty surreal to look at it from that point of view, but, you know, she's a preteen. So anything I do is pretty unacceptable in her eyes. Like, 'Oh, Mom, please. That again.' ''

Meanwhile, Jamie Lynn - who also has two-year-old Ivey with her husband Jamie Watson - recently opened up about falling pregnant with Maddie when she was a teenager, which ultimately led to the conclusion of 'Zoey 101'.

She said: ''At the end of the day, you have to stand up for what's best for you and your baby. I think that's what people didn't understand about me and my first pregnancy. Every decision I made came from a place of wanting to do right by [Maddie] and being the best mom that I could be. ... I was under a microscope.''

And although her daughter doesn't care for Jamie Lynn's work as the titular Zoey Brooks, the actress recently hinted Maddie could take over her role in a 'Zoey 101' reboot in the future.

Jamie Lynn explained: ''Maybe she could play Zoey when she was younger or something.

''But it's just [hard during] quarantine and all this stuff. I think putting everyone's safety first is what we are trying to do right now.

''And conversations that were started before this have kind of [taken] a slow pace, as everything else in the world.''