Jamie Lynn Spears would love her daughter to star in a planned 'Zoey 101' reboot.

The 29-year-old actress - who recently reunited with former co-stars Paul Butcher, Chris Massey, Sean Flynn, Matthew Underwood, Erin Sanders and Kristin Herrera for a new 'All That' skit - confirmed talks for a revival and admitted she could see her 12-year-old girl Maddie taking on the role of Zoey Brooks.

Commenting on pans for a reboot, she told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Maybe she could play Zoey when she was younger or something.

''But it's just [hard during] quarantine and all this stuff. I think putting everyone's safety first is what we are trying to do right now.

''And conversations that were started before this have kind of [taken] a slow pace, as everything else in the world.''

Jamie revealed there have been discussions about a comeback for the classic Nickelodeon comedy, which aired for four seasons between 2005 and 2008.

She added: ''I think we are still having the conversations and figuring out how to tell the story in a way that is going to do it justice, because we want it to be good.

''We want it to relate to the fans. That's why the show worked in the first place, because we connected to our fans and where they were in their life.''

Meanwhile, the actress - who was just 11 years old when she took on the role - admitted seeing her daughter at a similar age feels ''bizarre''.

She said: ''It's really strange to look at my now-12-year-old and be like, 'Oh my gosh, like, I was on a show at this point.'

''It's bizarre, I'm like, I can't imagine. But then I see all the things that she does that are so amazing.

''I'm like, I could've never stepped up in those ways. So it just really is cool to be able to put myself where she is and what I was doing at this time.''