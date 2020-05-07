Britney Spears spent two weeks quarantining with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

The 'Toxic' hitmaker - who has sons Sean Preston, 14, and Jayden, 13 with ex-husband Kevin Federline and is in a relationship with Sam Asghari - found it hard being in Los Angeles away from her loved ones, during the coronavirus so she travelled to Louisiana to stay with her younger sibling for a short time.

Jamie Lynn - who has Maddie, 11, from a previous relationship and Ivey, two, with husband Jamie Watson - said: ''Britney was like, 'I want to come home, I don't want to be by myself out here,' because all of her family's pretty much here. So she was able to come home for almost two weeks or so.

''She was here for my birthday and for Ivey's birthday. But then, of course, she has her children and all that stuff and her home, so she went back to Los Angeles just a couple weeks ago.

''I think she went back with the intentions of like, this was only going to be another week or so, and then they added on more time [to the stay-at-home orders].''

The former 'Zoey 101' star admitted she and her household have been driving one another ''insane'' but she wouldn't have it any other way.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''We're all just trying to abide by the rules and do what we're supposed to do. Having our family has been the biggest blessing, too.

''I mean, we're driving each other absolutely insane, about things you wouldn't normally get mad about, but at the end of the day, at least we have each other, you know? That's been really fortunate.''

Last week, Britney revealed she had accidentally ''burnt down'' her home gym after leaving a lit candle unattended and her sister claimed she has a ''no candle'' rule in place to prevent similar accidents at her house.

She said: ''That happened so long ago, I think it might be fixed now.

''We don't light candles in our house, because I'm not good with candles. So literally, we just decided like, no candles. So I think that we can prevent any future fires.''