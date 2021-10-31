Jamie Lee Curtis wants to voice the devil in the 'Exorcist' reboot.

The 63-year-old actress is keen to reteam with her 'Halloween Kills' director David Gordon Green on his upcoming horror trilogy - which will star the likes of Leslie Odom Jr. and Ellen Burstyn - and she's particularly keen to portray the demon, which in the 1973 original was voiced by Mercedes McCambridge as she possessed Linda Blair's young character Regan.

She said: "Maybe I should be the voice of the devil like Mercedes McCambridge.

"You see, if David gives me a part in the new Exorcist trilogy as the voice of the devil, then it is a full-circle return for me, in a meta way. That would blow people's minds."

Despite being a horror movie veteran, Jamie "loathes" watching scary films and recalled how "freaked out" she was when she saw 'The Exorcist' for the first time as a teenager.

She told Entertainment Weekly: "I'm brave, but I am afraid of scary things. When I was 15, my parents screened 'The Exorcist' and my friends teased me the next day because I was so freaked out. I loathe being scared by scary movies."

David admitted he hasn't spoken to the 'Prom Night' actress about her suggestion but he thinks it is a great idea.

Asked by the publication if she had mentioned the casting possibility to him, he said: "Ooh, she has not! I'll have to get her to audition for that one. You know, she did the crying baby for the last 'Halloween' movie, so she's a talented voice actor as well."