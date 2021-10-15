Jamie Lee Curtis has suggested that the 'Halloween' franchise could continue after the latest trilogy.

The 62-year-old actress returns to the role of Laurie Strode in the latest movie in the long-running slasher series, 'Halloween Kills', and refuses to declare the end of the story as it remains popular.

Quizzed on the future of the franchise, Jamie said: "The 2018 'Halloween' was the highest-grossing (opening-weekend) movie with a female lead over the age of 55 in history.

"I never say never. Because if I'd said never, I wouldn't have made these films, which have this global reach and which actually say something."

'Halloween Kills' is the middle part of a trilogy that also includes the 2018 movie 'Halloween' – a reboot of the original 1978 flick – and the upcoming 'Halloween Ends', slated for release next year, and Jamie argues that the mob violence towards the murderous Michael Myers can be compared to the US Capitol riots that took place in January.

She told the Guardian newspaper: "Oh dude! David (Gordon Green, the director) is as prescient a human being as I've ever met. He wrote this movie in 2018. We shot it in 2019.

"And then, on January 6, in this country, we actually watched the mob descend. Once you get to the third movie, you'll see a slasher trilogy has provided a history lesson about our world."

The new movie picks up with Laurie on the way to hospital following a violent confrontation with Michael Myers at the end of 'Halloween' and Jamie suggests that her alter ego would have been happy to die if Myers lost his life as well.

The 'Knives Out' actress said: "The filmmakers painted themselves into a corner. A very bloody corner, but a corner nonetheless.

"I think Laurie would have been happy to die. If she had bled out surrounded by her daughter and granddaughter, and Michael was dead, she would've felt... A good life. A hero's death for her. Great way to go."