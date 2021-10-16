Jamie Lee Curtis thinks hating horror movies has helped her 'Halloween Kills' performance.

The 62-year-old actress - who is reprising her role of Laurie Strode in the sequel to 2018's 'Halloween - has admitted she couldn't be "paid" to watch a scary film and she wonders i that's why she's done so well on camera.

Asked if she ever watched other films in the 'Halloween' franchise she wasn't in herself, she laughed and told SFX magazine: "No. I wouldn't watch a horror movie if you paid me.

"And I say that with all of the people at Universal going, 'Oh my God, did she just say that? On camera?' I am not a fan of the genre.

"I don't like being scared. Maybe that's why I'm good at it. Maybe they found the one actress who kind of abhors violence and abhors suspense, and drama, and the creeping around and things jumping.

"Maybe they found the perfect actress but I don't like it. Maybe that's why I'm good at it!"

In 2018, Curtis returned to the role of Laurie in 'Halloween', a direct sequel to the 1978 film of the same name, and the new trilogy will conclude next year with 'Halloween Ends'.

She also played the character in 1998's 'Halloween H20: 20 Years Later' and 2002's 'Halloween Resurrection', but she considers them "separate" to the overall franchise.

She explained: "This trilogy, and the first movie in 1978, are really, in my opinion, the 'Halloween' story.

"The rest, even 'Halloween II', even 'H20', those were separate. But the 1978 movie, the 2018 movie and then the 2021 and 2022 version of 'Halloween' is, to me, the complete 'Halloween' story."

Meanwhile, she also dismissed the idea of ever writing a book about her experiences with the horror film series.

She insisted: "There's no need. Part of what makes it beautiful is the amount of information and then the lack of information.

"I think too much information desensitises you. There is no need for a book about 'Halloween'.

"Everything I would have to say about 'Halloween' is on the screen."