Jamie Foxx says taking his children to a Black Lives Matter protest over the weekend was ''bittersweet'' and ''heartbreaking''.

The 'Just Mercy' star joined the protest in Los Angeles on Sunday (07.06.20) where he was accompanied by his daughters Corinne, 26, and Annalise, 10, and has said that whilst he enjoyed letting his kids see the world ''come together'', he found it difficult to explain to them why they were protesting.

Posting a series of pictures on Instagram - which also included the young children of some of his friends - he wrote: ''Having my kids with me at the protest was bitter sweet. Having them watch the world come together was beautiful... But having to explain to them why we were all there was heartbreaking... let's change the world so they don't have to live in it the way we have been... #justiceforgeorgefloyd #blacklivesmatter #swipeleft (sic)''

Black Lives Matter protests began taking place across America following the death of unarmed black man George Floyd, who was killed during an arrest when a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

Since the protesting began, the officer involved in the arrest, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder, after his degree was raised from the original charge of third-degree murder.

Late last month, Jamie travelled to Minneapolis - where George died - and spoke out in support of the protesters.

The Oscar-winning star, 52, said: ''All I wanted to do is let you know that we're not afraid to stand ... we're not afraid of the moment.

''At the end of the day, when we see you guys on the frontline, we want to let you know you got support.''