Nick Cassavetes next action-thriller is a star-studded big screen adaptation of Boston Teran's novel 'God Is A Bullet'.
Jamie Foxx, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, January Jones and more have joined the cast of 'God Is A Bullet'.
'The Notebook' director Nick Cassavetes has ensembled an all-star cast for his upcoming action-thriller, a big screen adaptation of Boston Teran's novel of the same name.
'Greta' actress Maika Monroe and 'A Star is Born' star Andrew Dice Clay have also boarded the flick.
The motion picture will follow vice detective Bob Hightower (Coster-Waldau) who finds his ex-wife murdered and daughter kidnapped by a satanic cult. Frustrated by the botched official investigations, he quits the force, gets tattoos, and infiltrates the cult to hunt down the cult leader with the help of the cult’s only female victim escapee, Case Hardin (Monroe).
Deadline reports that Foxx will portray The Ferryman.
Cassavetes commented: “I am excited to get 'God Is A Bullet' into production with my friend and producer/financer, Michael Mendelsohn. It’s a magnificent, ultra-dark work that is somehow both intensely frightening and literate, inspired by true events, with the most amazing cast of actors.”
Filming is due to kick off towards the end of May.
Foxx has a number of movies on the way, including 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', which will see him reprise his role as villainous Electro from 2014's 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2'.
As for Cassavetes, his other action-thriller 'Prisoners of the Ghostland', which stars Nicolas Cage and Sofia Boutella, had its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival in January.
The plot centres on a notorious criminal who must break an evil curse in order to rescue an abducted girl who has mysteriously disappeared.
As life gets one step closer to normality for those affected by the impact of the CoVID19 pandemic we take a look forward to what's fresh, new and...
The normally uneventful month of February saw a lot more activity than the norm as 2021 saw significant signs of hope and optimism begin to appear.
Maximo Park return with their first full length studio album in nearly four years as they release 'Nature Always Wins'.
Yes, I know, it's far too early to call out contenders for the Top Ten Albums of 2021 but, if 'In Quiet Moments' by Lost Horizons doesn't feature...
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
Tom Odell returns with new song, 'numb', his first single in nearly two years.
Wildly energetic and so cool it hurts, this action movie has been put together in...
In remaking the 2011 French thriller Sleepless Night, the filmmakers have dumbed down both the...
Vincent Downs and Derrick Griffin are two police detectives who don't play by the rules....
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
Like The Hangover, Horrible Bosses was a movie no one really wanted to see a...
In the wake of their struggle to murder their bosses in the first film, 'Horrible...
As with the too-early franchise reboot in 2012, this sequel struggles to balance the demands...
After the snappy, clever 2011 original, this sequel feels rather lazy by comparison: it's still...
Peter Parker is facing a period of deep confusion in every aspect of his life....