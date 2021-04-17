Jamie Foxx’s career makes him feel “alive”.

The 52-year-old star has urged people to make changes to their professions if they don’t feel like they want to be “involved” in their work every day because it’s an outlook that has served him well over the years.

He told Sorted magazine: “There’s something about working in the entertainment industry that makes you feel alive.

“It’s a very special feeling to know you’re in the right place doing what you’re doing.

“If you feel like you’re not comfortable, you’re probably not in the right role or place in your life.

“If what you’re doing doesn’t come natural or you don’t want to get up in the morning and be involved, think about making a change.

“Maybe that’s a piece of advice I could give to someone! I’ve used it myself many times.”

The ‘Just Mercy’ actor’s Christian faith is very important to him and whatever he’s doing in his life and career, he always makes sure he is “truthful to [himself]”.

He said: “It doesn’t matter what other people think. If you can be truthful to yourself, you will always be good with Jesus and I know the Bible inside out to the point where I know exactly where to go for the passage which will make me feel better about that situation in any point in my life.”

And with Jamie’s workload busier than ever, he feels his energy to keep going stems from his beliefs.

He said: “My energy comes from a special place, but it is all based in my faith.

“Religion is ultimately about respecting the past but looking forward and embracing the next chapter.

“It’s the easiest thing to achieve when you think of it like that … Just keep moving forward, keep believing.”