Jamie Dornan admits that he was relieved when the 'Fifty Shades' series came to an end as he doesn't want to play the same character on screen too often.
Jamie Dornan doesn't want to play a character too often.
The 38-year-old actor played Christian Grey in the 'Fifty Shades' movie adaptations of E.L James' novels, but confessed that he was pleased to bid franchise farewell as he doesn't want to portray the same person on a regular basis.
Jamie said: "I was ready to move on from this crazy chapter in my life. No matter who I was playing, I don't think I'd want to play a character for multiple, multiple films. I think I'd just get really bored of that."
The actor understands that the 'Fifty Shades' movie adaptations, in which he starred alongside Dakota Johnson, weren't to everybody's tastes.
Jamie said: "I want to try to do as much great work as I can, diverse and interesting work.
"The thing that I'm probably most famous for is a monsterly successful franchise that was not critically loved. It's a strange thing going into those films knowing that you're going to be in a franchise that will probably make so much money and get negatively reviewed, because those books made so much money and were really negatively reviewed."
Jamie's latest movie is the drama 'Wild Mountain Thyme', which he stars in alongside Emily Blunt as Anthony Reilly – an Irishman who lives on a farm in the English countryside – and he enjoyed tapping into the "oddness" of his character.
He told Variety: "Let's be honest: Anthony is probably on the spectrum in some way.
"He is unlike anyone I've ever played, but he has insecurities and an oddness and quirks with him that I felt I definitely possessed myself. I loved the opportunity to show that off and really heighten and explore and exploit my own weirdness, which I have plenty."
Since returning to his musical ventures in 2013, the former Reuben vocalist has become a valuable member of the British alt-rock scene.
Listen to Little Suspicions' debut single 'Wasting All My Time'.
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
'Electric Ladyland' was released on this day (October 16th) in 1968.
They say that marriage can sometimes destroy a couple's sexual chemistry - but that is...
'Fifty Shades Darker' is the tense new sequel to the erotic 2015 thriller 'Fifty Shades...
When Ana and Christian had their first fateful meeting, neither party knew much about the...
Outside the Czech Republic, few people know about Operation Anthropoid, a spy mission in 1943...
With heavy overtones of Hitchcockian mystery and intrigue, this stylish thriller is the enjoyably melodramatic...
Reinhard Heydrich was one of the fiercest anti-Semitic officers in the Nazi army. He authored...
Louis Drax is a young boy who lives with his mother and father, the family...
After all the hype, it's impossible not to expect steam from this adaptation of E.L....
When reserved college girl Anastasia Steele meets mysterious businessman Christian Grey for an interview, she...
Sometimes, a single favour to a friend can end up changing you entirely. When a...