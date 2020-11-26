Jamie Dornan doesn't want to play a character too often.

The 38-year-old actor played Christian Grey in the 'Fifty Shades' movie adaptations of E.L James' novels, but confessed that he was pleased to bid franchise farewell as he doesn't want to portray the same person on a regular basis.

Jamie said: "I was ready to move on from this crazy chapter in my life. No matter who I was playing, I don't think I'd want to play a character for multiple, multiple films. I think I'd just get really bored of that."

The actor understands that the 'Fifty Shades' movie adaptations, in which he starred alongside Dakota Johnson, weren't to everybody's tastes.

Jamie said: "I want to try to do as much great work as I can, diverse and interesting work.

"The thing that I'm probably most famous for is a monsterly successful franchise that was not critically loved. It's a strange thing going into those films knowing that you're going to be in a franchise that will probably make so much money and get negatively reviewed, because those books made so much money and were really negatively reviewed."

Jamie's latest movie is the drama 'Wild Mountain Thyme', which he stars in alongside Emily Blunt as Anthony Reilly – an Irishman who lives on a farm in the English countryside – and he enjoyed tapping into the "oddness" of his character.

He told Variety: "Let's be honest: Anthony is probably on the spectrum in some way.

"He is unlike anyone I've ever played, but he has insecurities and an oddness and quirks with him that I felt I definitely possessed myself. I loved the opportunity to show that off and really heighten and explore and exploit my own weirdness, which I have plenty."