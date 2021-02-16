Jamie Dornan would love to reprise his role as hitman Edgar Paget in a second 'Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar' movie.
Jamie Dornan says agreeing to a 'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar' sequel would be "the easiest yes" of his life.
The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' hunk flexed his comedic skills as Edgar Paget in the hilarious flick co-written by 'Bridesmaids' scribes Annie Mumolo and Kristen Wiig.
And the 38-year-old actor has admitted he would jump at the chance to reprise his role as Wiig's alter ego Sharon Gordon Fisherman's spy love interest, but insisted it's up to the writers to decide if there will be a second movie.
Asked if there will be a sequel, Dornan told Variety: “That’s a Mumolo/Wiig question. I was hopeful that they weren’t gonna just turn and kill Edgar at some point towards the end. Because I was like, if this hits and people like it, there’s an appetite … I think they’ve definitely knocked around a few titles, let’s put it that way. We all had a bit of fun one day, coming up with destinations for them to go on after. So listen, if they want to go again, and they want me to be involved, it would be the easiest yes of my life.”
The 'Wild Mountain Thyme' star also spilled that the shirt-ripping musical scene by the beach took a couple of takes, because he couldn't tear the top without some help.
He said: "We did that just two, maybe three times. And the first time it didn’t rip it all. I’m sure that footage will find its way onto some sort of blooper reel. So we had to like, cut it so I could rip it. Listen, even Hulk Hogan apparently cuts it at the top. So if Hulk Hogan needs help with ripping a shirt off, I definitely need help. I don’t even think I get ever got it off of the bottom.”
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
They say that marriage can sometimes destroy a couple's sexual chemistry - but that is...
'Fifty Shades Darker' is the tense new sequel to the erotic 2015 thriller 'Fifty Shades...
When Ana and Christian had their first fateful meeting, neither party knew much about the...
Outside the Czech Republic, few people know about Operation Anthropoid, a spy mission in 1943...
With heavy overtones of Hitchcockian mystery and intrigue, this stylish thriller is the enjoyably melodramatic...
Reinhard Heydrich was one of the fiercest anti-Semitic officers in the Nazi army. He authored...
Louis Drax is a young boy who lives with his mother and father, the family...
After all the hype, it's impossible not to expect steam from this adaptation of E.L....
When reserved college girl Anastasia Steele meets mysterious businessman Christian Grey for an interview, she...
Sometimes, a single favour to a friend can end up changing you entirely. When a...