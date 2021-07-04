Jamie Dornan thinks it's "really cool" to have worked with his wife on 'Wild Mountain Thyme' and is very proud of her "beautiful" music.
The 39-year-old actor stars in the new movie, while Amelia Warner - the mother of his daughters Dulcie, seven, Elva, five, and Alberta, two - has composed the score for the film and he's very proud of her work.
He said: "It feels very cool just to say that we worked together. I will never forget the moment when I found out she was doing it and the joy of getting to inadvertently work together.
"I believe her work to be really beautiful and I am so proud of her for it. It was so cool that we got this opportunity."
The movie was filmed in Jamie's native Ireland and he jumped at the chance to return because he feels "married" to the country.
He told Britain's OK! magazine: "If you're from somewhere where the land is so beautiful and iconic like Ireland, it's very hard not to be married to it. I am very proud of Ireland.
"When you meet people randomly around the world and they know you're from the country, they instantly go, 'Oh my God, it's so beautiful there. What was it like growing up?' That's just a given.
"I grew up about six miles outside of Belfast. Nothing affects me more than when I go home. It's totally deep within my soul.
"I take any opportunity I have to get back there."
Jamie previously explained he was keen to star in the film because he thought the writing by John Patrick Shanley made the story "beautiful" and was intrigued by the "kookiness" of his work.
He explained: "John Patrick Shanley has a kookiness to his work. His are not normal linear movies, they are all a bit heightened and a bit odd, but the words are beautiful."
