Jamie Dornan has held talks with Marvel boss Kevin Feige about making his superhero movie dream come true.
Jamie Dornan is doing everything in his power to land a superhero role.
The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' actor has admitted he's become "more ambitious" since losing his father, Jim, who died from complications related to COVID-19 in March, and he revealed he has met with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige about his dream role.
He told the New York Times newspaper: “I’m more ambitious than I’ve ever let on before.
“It’s like a necessity to deliver and provide, very caveman-esque: I must succeed for these precious little people.
"Also, since my dad died, it’s lit this extra fire within me, this extra burner of wanting to succeed.”
The 39-year-old actor auditioned for the role of Superman but lost out to Henry Cavill, who starred as the caped-superhero in the DC Extended Universe superhero films 'Man of Steel', 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 'Justice League' between 2013 and 2017.
Jamie joked: “What have I done, three war movies? You’d think that might help my cause out a little bit with straight men, but probably not.
“I think you need to be in that comic-book world to really grab their attention.”
The 'Wild Mountain Thyme' star also hailed his friend, Robert Pattinson, for his transition from portraying vampire Edward Cullen in the teen 'Twilight' saga to winning praise in independent films from auteur directors.
Speaking of the 35-year-old star, who will take on the titular role in 'The Batman' next year, he said: “I would be lying if I didn’t admit that I feel like him and his people have played it really cleverly.
“Everything he’s done since ‘Twilight’ has been really smart and beautifully crafted, and those films aren’t financed on his name had he not been in these movies that made billions of dollars.”
