James Wan is set to produce an adaptation of the sci-fi time-travel tale 'Hunting Season'.

The 43-year-old filmmaker - who previously helmed 'Aquaman' and 'The Conjuring' - is joining forces with 'Transformers' producer Don Murphy to adapt the tale of author Frank M. Robinson.

Derek Kolstad will pen the screenplay for the film, according to The Hollywood Report, which also claims James and Don will produce the project alongside Michael Clear and Susan Monford.

The upcoming movie will tell the story of a law officer from the future who is declared an enemy of the state.

He is sentenced to be executed by being sent to the past and stalked by a posse. The man is then given just three days to survive in his new era.

The upcoming movie has already been likened to '1984', 'Fahrenheit 451' and 'The Running Man'.

Meanwhile, James previously admitted he wants to direct a ''horror version of Batman''.

The filmmaker revealed he would love to explore the darkest parts of his mind and Gotham City.

Discussing his ambitions, James - who is responsible for creating the 'Insidious' and 'Saw' franchises - said: ''In the past, like most people, I loved the idea of directing Batman, but a horror version of Batman.

''That would be a potential fantasy of mine, but I feel like he's been done quite a fair bit. But, I do love the idea of doing an outright scary Batman. I feel like that'd be really cool.''