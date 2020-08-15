James Wan has revealed that 'Aquaman 2' will include elements of horror.

The 43-year-old director will helm the superhero sequel, which stars Jason Momoa as the titular character and has hinted that it will pay homage to love of horror, although he will save the big scares for horror-tinged spin-off 'The Trench'.

When answering fan questions ahead of his appearance at DC FanDome, James explained: ''Just like the first movie had a touch of my horror sensibility in it, in regards to the Trench sequence, I would say there will be a little bit of that in this next one.

''I think it's something that's a big part of who I am, and it just naturally comes out in these kinds of films.''

Wan - who co-created the 'Saw' franchise and has directed horror flicks such as 'Insidious' - added: ''Naturally, my love for the horror genre means that I just latch myself to these scenes and try to kind of give them a little bit more of my 'scary sauce' on them.''

The Trench were deadly creatures who attacked Jason Momoa's titular alter ego and his love Mera (Amber Heard) in the 2018 DC Comics film and James previously opened up on adding a horrific scene into the middle of a superhero movie.

He said: ''I'm well aware of the movie that I was making, and I never think go darker in terms of visuals, but I didn't want to go darker in terms of tone if that makes sense.

''I feel like I can get away with it because they're sea monsters, and I can have it be a flash of a scary moment in there and have fun with that. But ultimately, I didn't want to do anything depressing with it.''