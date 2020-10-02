James Van Der Beek and his family are leaving Los Angeles.

The former 'Dawson's Creek' star, his wife Kimberly, and their five children, 10-year-old Olivia, eight-year-old Joshua, six-year-old Annabel, four-year-old Emilia, and two-year-old Gwendolyn, have packed up their California home and are moving to Texas.

James shared some photos of their emptied house and another of his family hugging a tree and wrote on Instagram: ''Sometimes a fuller life begins with an empty house.

''Leaving Los Angeles incredibly grateful for all the friends and memories we've made here. Onto the next big adventure!''

Kimberly revealed the family were not only off on a ''new adventure'' to Texas, but they have also added to their household with two rescue dogs.

Sharing a photo of the pooches on Instagram, she wrote: ''Today we left our home in Beverly Hills to embark on a new adventure in Texas.

''As we began our 10 day road trip we decided to adopt two new rescue pups from @wagmorpets to bring along and bond on this journey. Their names are Windsor (blue eyed gray one) and Able. Able means breath. And we need a lot of breath right now.''

The couple's decision to move comes a few months after James revealed his wife had tragically suffered another miscarriage.

James - who appeared on 'Dancing with the Stars' in 2019 - wrote on Instagram: ''After suffering a brutal, very public miscarriage last November, we were overjoyed to learn we were pregnant. This time, we kept the news to ourselves. But last weekend, once again, 17 weeks in... the soul we'd been excited to welcome into the world had lessons for our family that did not include joining us in a living physical body.

''We rushed @vanderkimberly to the hospital by ambulance for another harrowing night of blood transfusions. And as I stood by, grateful for the good people who navigated the maze of regulations to save her life - but helpless to do much for the woman I loved other than massage her feet and try to keep her warm (with my #DWTS robe, ironically) - something kept running through my head, again and again, which I now feel compelled to share:

''We've got to take better care of each other. (sic)''