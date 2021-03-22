James Ransone has joined the cast of 'The Black Phone'.

The 41-year-old will reunite with director Scott Derrickson, who he worked with on the 'Sinister' horror movies, for more scares in the new project.

James has boarded a cast that includes Ethan Hawke, Jeremy Davis, Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw.

The tome – an adaptation of a short story by Joe Hill – centres on a kidnapped child who finds himself in a soundproof basement surrounded by the remains of other victims.

When night falls, the antique – and disconnected – telephone in the room begins to ring with the calls from the dead.

Ethan, who also worked with Scott on the first 'Sinister' movie, will play the kidnapper with Mason as the child. Jeremy portrays the boy's father with Madeleine playing her sister.

Derrickson and his frequent collaborator C. Robert Cargill have written the script, which adapts the tale that first appeared in Hill's short story collection '20th Century Ghosts'. The pair are producing alongside Jason Blum for Blumhouse Productions.

Scott, 54, previously directed the Marvel Cinematic Universe flick 'Doctor Strange' and had been set to oversee the sequel, 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', before stepping away because of "creative differences" with the studio and being replaced by Sam Raimi.

A Marvel statement previously said: "Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson have amicably parted ways on 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' due to creative differences.

"We remain grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU."