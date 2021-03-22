James Ransone has boarded the cast of Scott Derrickson's horror film 'The Black Phone'.
James Ransone has joined the cast of 'The Black Phone'.
The 41-year-old will reunite with director Scott Derrickson, who he worked with on the 'Sinister' horror movies, for more scares in the new project.
James has boarded a cast that includes Ethan Hawke, Jeremy Davis, Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw.
The tome – an adaptation of a short story by Joe Hill – centres on a kidnapped child who finds himself in a soundproof basement surrounded by the remains of other victims.
When night falls, the antique – and disconnected – telephone in the room begins to ring with the calls from the dead.
Ethan, who also worked with Scott on the first 'Sinister' movie, will play the kidnapper with Mason as the child. Jeremy portrays the boy's father with Madeleine playing her sister.
Derrickson and his frequent collaborator C. Robert Cargill have written the script, which adapts the tale that first appeared in Hill's short story collection '20th Century Ghosts'. The pair are producing alongside Jason Blum for Blumhouse Productions.
Scott, 54, previously directed the Marvel Cinematic Universe flick 'Doctor Strange' and had been set to oversee the sequel, 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', before stepping away because of "creative differences" with the studio and being replaced by Sam Raimi.
A Marvel statement previously said: "Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson have amicably parted ways on 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' due to creative differences.
"We remain grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU."
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
Paul is a loner who travels the west with only his dog and horse for...
In Martha's mind, she's a fantastic girlfriend but finds it impossible to hold on to...
The fact that this film was shot entirely on an iPhone is forgotten before it...
As the ghoul from the 2012 horror hit stalks a new family, this sequel's sharply...
Courtney Collins and her twin sons Dylan and Zach have moved into a large country...
T'was the night before Christmas, and a young transgender prostitute has just been released from...
Moviegoers who know nothing about the iconic 2003 Korean thriller will perhaps enjoy this half-hearted...
The latest clip from 'Oldboy' featuring a very unstable and mentally damaged Joe Doucett on...
When Joe Doucett suddenly wakes up one morning to find himself imprisoned in a cell...
There's a nasty edge to this horror film that makes it much creepier than most,...
Ellison is an aspiring true-crime writer who decides to move his family into the house...
Lonnie's life is boring. His marriage to free spirit Clover has suddenly become dull and...