James Morrison thinks his daughter sounds like "a young Adele".

The 'You Give Me Something' hitmaker has opened up on his teenage daughter Elsie's "natural skill" as a singer and heaped praise on her talents at such a young age as he compared her to the 'Rolling In The Deep' star, who dropped her comeback single 'Easy On Me' on Friday (15.10.21).

He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "Elsie loves it, she's my oldest, she's already coming into that world as she's a really, really beautiful singer.

"She's got such a natural skill, and I'm just quietly honing it. Honestly, she's one of the best singers I've heard that's younger than 15 in the past 10 or 15 years.

"She's as good as a young Adele, she is amazing for her age. Listen out for her."

And the AGE-year-old star - who has re-recorded his biggest tracks for a greatest hits album - teased the possibility of Elsie being part of the recordings.

He added: "She might have done some background vocals, I've got her on a few little things. It's just so cool to see her live out my dreams I had when I was younger.

"She was already in the studio at like 12 or 13 and I didn't get there until I like 22."

However, James wants his daughter to "put in the groundwork" and stay true to herself rather than finding fame on social media.

He explained: "She needs to put in the groundwork first, root herself in who she is and make sure she's not away with the fame game.

"Young kids today, everyone wants to be TikTok famous and so I'm just trying to keep her head screwed on."