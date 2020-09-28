A new James Bond podcast is set to launch this week.

The new six-part series - 'No Time to Die: The Official James Bond Podcast' - will be hosted by film critic James King and will feature interviews with current 007 actor himself Daniel Craig as well as franchise producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

Each instalment will focus on a different aspect of the legacy of the Bond franchise, from music to gadgets and costumes to cars.

The series will also uncover how the amazing locations are chosen and spectacular stunts are created for the iconic spy series.

Film fans can look forward to exclusive chats with 'No Time To Die' cast members Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Naomie Harris, Ana de Armas, Rory Kinnear and Billy Magnussen.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell - the duo behind the upcoming movie's theme song of the same name - and director Cary Joji Fukunaga have also been interviewed for the podcast.

The project will launch on September 30 as listeners will be the first to hear Hans Zimmer's score for 'No Time To Die' along with brand new recordings from the Royal Philarmonic Orchestra.

Malek - who is set to play the film's main antagonist - recently described his character as ''a formidable adversary'' for Bond - who is set to be played by Daniel Craig for the final time.

The 39-year-old actor said: ''What I really wanted from Safin was to make him unsettling. Thinking of himself as being ironic.''

''What he wants and what he is willing to do makes him a very frightening character. Both personally to Bond, but also on a global level.''