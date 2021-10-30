Metallica have launched an online course about being in a band.

The group - comprised of James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo - are teaching the online course through MasterClass.

The course consists of 15 different lessons and a message on the Masterclass website states: "With 28 albums, eight Grammy Awards, and a home in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Metallica have been creating iconic music together for over 40 years. Now, they’re teaching what it takes to build and sustain success as a group. Get an exclusive look into their process for songwriting, building an album, and performing, and how they took charge of their creative destiny so you can do the same."

The 15 video lessons will total two hours and 45 minutes and Hetfield said: “We have sustained our bond for more than 40 years because we’ve learned a lot about each other and ourselves over time. In our class we not only teach MasterClass members how we write songs and find inspiration for our music, but how the experiences we’ve had together have contributed to successful creative collaboration.”

Metallica has released 10 studio albums, four live albums, a cover album, five extended plays, 37 singles and 39 music videos.

Along with multiple Grammys, their awards include two American Music Awards, multiple MTV Video Music Awards and their 2009 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

MasterClass features a range of online courses from famous faces including Issa Rae, RuPaul, Shonda Rhimes, Alicia Keys, Ken Burns, Jodie Foster, Spike Lee, Martin Scorsese, Judd Apatow, David Mamet, Steve Martin and James Cameron.