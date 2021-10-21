'The Suicide Squad' filmmaker James Gunn reveals his plans for an alternate ending deemed "too dark" for the R-rated movie.
James Gunn has revealed his "dark" plans for a scrapped alternate ending to 'The Suicide Squad'.
The 55-year-old filmmaker has admitted he almost killed off Daniela Melchior's character Ratcatcher 2 at the end of the DC blockbuster in a brutal exchange with Amanda Waller (Viola Davis).
He told CinemaBlend: "At the very end of the movie, Ratcatcher 2 had taken the information about from Jotunheim. She had smuggled in and gotten away with all of that information from Jotunheim, and the rest of the group didn't know about it.
"And Waller blew up her head, after they went back to the prison! At which point, Harley tries to talk [to] Bloodsport - Bloodsport’s freaking out, because he's connected to this person, like a daughter.
"And he's freaking out, and Harley is actually being sort of kind, in a weird way, trying to talk Bloodsport into just letting it go.
"But Bloodsport ends up shooting Waller in the heart with a combustible bullet and threatening to blow her up. It was sort of complicated, but it was something like that.
"He didn't shoot her in the heart. He shot her right below the heart with one of the exploding bullets, which we see Peacemaker using earlier in the movie. And so now she has to do what he says."
The proposed ending was cut in the end, with Gunn admitting it was simply "too dark" and he instead came up with a "perfect" way for the movie to end.
He explained: "It was just too dark for me. It was really just too dark. It didn't really work for me.
"It didn't really tell the story that I wanted to tell, which is much more about the characters’ different journeys, emotionally.
"And for me, really, the ending with Bloodsport petting the rat... that, to me, was the perfect ending for the movie."
