James Gunn has confirmed a 'Peacemaker' star will be returning for a future DC Extended Universe movie.

The 55-year-old director - who is at the helm of the HBO Max spin-off based on his recent big screen blockbuster of the same name - has revealed one of its recurring characters will be back for a "big" project.

He told the 'TV's Top 5' podcast: "It ['Peacemaker'] is part of the DCU, I mean they can use these characters...

"I mean one of these characters, which people have kind of figured out, one of these characters is used in a future big DC movie that's from here. So we are connected to all of this."

He didn't confirm any firm details, but he pointed to the huge success of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and those characters' involvement in the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe' as proof that anything's possible.

He aded: "Who knows what role these characters are going to play in the future?

"I mean no one knew who the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' were, and then all of a sudden they're massive players in 'Infinity War' and 'Endgame'.

"So who knows what's going to happen with Peacemaker in 10 years, five years, or whatever?"

On the subject of 'Guardians', Gunn recently addressed the upcoming third film in the series and insisted it won't be the movie people "expect".

Asked for an update on the film, he said: "It's going great. Chukwudi [Iwuji], who plays Murn in 'Peacemaker', is one of the main characters in the movie and people are freaking out over how good this guy is. Literally freaking out.

"I think that I'm really happy. I gave a bunch of scenes to Marvel right before Christmas break. Kevin [Feige] went... They were all really, really, really stoked.

"But also, it's not going to be the movie people... It's different than what people are going to expect. It's a hard road, but I'm really happy with it so far."