James Gunn found it a "privilege" writing for Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn on 'The Suicide Squad'.
James Gunn found it "privilege" writing for Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn in 'The Suicide Squad'.
The 55-year-old filmmaker has helmed the new DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movie and loved writing about the villain as he has long been a fan of the character.
Asked if he felt under pressure writing for the beloved character, James said: "I felt excited, man. I love the character of Harley Quinn. I love Paul Dini's original Harley Quinn.
"I think she's one of the most well-written comic book characters of all time and consistently well-written, not always, but a lot. Being able to speak in her voice and to write for her was a privilege, but I also felt incredibly comfortable doing it."
The director admits that he "gets" Harley even if she isn't a "James Gunn character".
Speaking to Collider, Gunn said: "She isn't a James Gunn character, because I didn't create her in the same way I created Ratcatcher II, or even King Shark in some ways. But she is totally a James Gunn character in that I get her.
"So it's like, I love her character, I love who she is, and I felt extremely comfortable making this the most Harley of all Harleys that have been on the movie screen."
Gunn also revealed that he took a "loose" approach to directing on the comic book movie.
He explained: "I just am much more competent as a filmmaker than I used to be, and I can relax and I can... Everything is very planned out for me. So people know I draw everything in the movie before we shoot it. So everything is done by the time we get to set, but I was way looser with Squad.
"I found way more shots on set than I'd ever found before. I found that was a great strength to my filmmaking, to not be so locked in."
Live music returned to Dreamland in Margate in spectacular fashion as Sports Team brought their 'Bus Trip All-Dayer' back to the seaside town for the...
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Well before they enjoyed meteoric success with 'The Black Parade', My Chemical Romance started their musical journey with another concept album, 'I...
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The kill-or-die scenario that this movie hinges on isn't something new; it's been used in...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
By refusing to follow the usual formula, filmmaker James Gunn has made Marvel's best-yet movie,...
The cast of forthcoming Marvel movie 'Guardians of the Galaxy'; Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Chris...
Peter Quill runs into some trouble when he discovers an unusual looking orb that happens...
Peter Quill is a fearless Earthling pilot who rather proudly proclaims himself to be an...
Peter Quill is a tenacious pilot who was taken away from his home planet Earth...
If you were hoping for a romantic comedy with a harmless storyline, romance and inoffensive...