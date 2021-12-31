James Gunn has revealed to fans that Marvel character Rom the Space Knight won't be appearing in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3', because Marvel no longer holds the rights to the character.
James Gunn has told Marvel fans not to expect to see Rom the Space Knight in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'.
The 55-year-old director responded to a fan who shared some comic book covers and asked if the character could make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) through the upcoming 'Guardians of the Galaxy' movie, but Gunn admitted Marvel doesn't own the rights to Rom.
The fan wrote on Twitter: "@JamesGunn please make this dream come true! Bring this to the MCU, even if it's just an Easter-Egg on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (sic)"
But Gunn replied: "Alas I cannot as Marvel no longer holds the rights to Rom - just to some other Spaceknights and parts of the story created in the comics - otherwise, believe you me, ol’ toaster head would probably be in the Guardians by now. (sic)"
'Expendables' star Terry Crews was particularly disappointed by the news.
He tweeted: "Damn! I loved the ROM series...! (sic)"
In July, Gunn admitted 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' had "basically been finished for years".
He said: "It's basically been finished for years. I keep fiddling with different things and adding things, and figuring out permutations and stuff – I'm in the middle of doing another draft now – but it's really small stuff in comparison to what it has been.
"It's basically been finished since three years ago.
"The only time they [Marvel] ever [asked me to include something for future MCU movies] was on the first movie with Thanos, putting Thanos in there. Which they wanted me to do. But besides that they've never done that.
"I know that the characters have been through certain things, so I have to deal with that stuff. But for the most part, they never once asked me to put anything in the script for 'Volume 3' to set up anything in the future. Nor would I do it, frankly, it's not really my thing."
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The kill-or-die scenario that this movie hinges on isn't something new; it's been used in...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
By refusing to follow the usual formula, filmmaker James Gunn has made Marvel's best-yet movie,...
The cast of forthcoming Marvel movie 'Guardians of the Galaxy'; Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Chris...
Peter Quill runs into some trouble when he discovers an unusual looking orb that happens...
Peter Quill is a fearless Earthling pilot who rather proudly proclaims himself to be an...
Peter Quill is a tenacious pilot who was taken away from his home planet Earth...
If you were hoping for a romantic comedy with a harmless storyline, romance and inoffensive...