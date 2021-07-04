Film director James Gunn has revealed some behind-the-scenes secrets of 'The Suicide Squad'.
James Gunn kept a "file folder of characters" that didn't make the cut for 'The Suicide Squad'.
The 54-year-old filmmaker helmed the new movie, and he's revealed some of the characters he considered including in the much-anticipated movie, including the likes of Deathstroke, Black Spider, Solomon Grundy, Livewire, Man-Bat, Chemo, KG Beast and Knockout.
James wrote on Twitter: "When I first considered taking the job of writing #TheSuicideSquad I kept a file folder of characters I was considering. Here are just a few (of many) that didn't make the cut (for now!)
"Every character in #TheSuicideSquad was chosen for a purpose, great or small, and although I love many of these other characters, they didn't serve the story quite as well. (sic)"
Despite this, James remains open-minded about possibly using the characters in the future.
He explained on the micro-blogging platform: "I am of course open to using them in the future. And there are many more wonderful @DCComics characters where these came from. (sic)"
Earlier this year, James revealed he cries "all the time" when he's making films.
The director admitted he finds writing to be an emotional process.
He previously said on Twitter: "I cry all the time while writing. I definitely cried when Yondu told Peter he was his father in Vol 2 & when Rocket gave in to being pet by Drax - I get teary just writing those moments now - but I cried many other times too. (sic)"
Asked if he shed tears while writing 'The Suicide Squad', James replied: "Yes, definitely."
