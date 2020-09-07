James Gunn says Idris Elba went ''beyond expectations'' on 'The Suicide Squad'.

The director admitted penning the role of Bloodsport for Elba was one of the few times he had written a part for an actor he hadn't met, but he ''couldn't be happier'' with the end result.

He wrote on Instagram: ''I rarely write roles for actors I've never met, but I did exactly that for @idriselba in #TheSuicideSquad & couldn't be happier I did - you went beyond my expectations as an actor AND as a human being. (sic)''

Gunn praised Elba as he wished him a happy 48th birthday on Sunday (06.09.20), and admitted he is looking forward to the world seeing his portrayal of the DC villain.

He added: ''I can't wait for folks to see you as #Bloodsport. Happy Birthday, my friend! (sic)''

The movie - which is to be released in August 2021 - sees Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman and Jai Courtney reprise their roles from 2016's 'Suicide Squad', as well as the introduction of newcomers such as John Cena, Taika Waititi, and Elba.

In July, Gunn admitted he would love to see a 'Scooby-Doo' and 'The Suicide Squad' crossover movie.

In response to a fan on social media, he wrote: ''Scooby & the Guardians might be unlikely considering it's Warners/Disney. But, you know, an animated Mystery Ink/The Suicide Squad film is always possible. (sic)''

In 2018, the crossover movie 'Scooby-Doo' and 'Batman: The Brave and Bold' was released by Warner Bros., which saw Scooby and his pals team up with Batman and other DC Comics superheroes to defeat a new villain.

Gunn also penned the script for 2002's live-action 'Scooby-Doo' movie and 2004's follow-up 'Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed'.