James Gunn takes inspiration from "many other art forms".

The 54-year-old filmmaker - who recently helmed 'The Suicide Squad' - has revealed that one scene from his latest movie was actually inspired by a piece of artwork that he has at home.

Alongside a shot from the new movie, he wrote on Twitter: "I get inspiration from many other art forms. This shot in #TheSuicideSquad was inspired by a painting I have in my house, the cover of an old pulp novel called "Action Team." (Sadly I don't have the painting with me now & don't have the name of the artist) (sic)"

James subsequently added on the micro-blogging platform: "Small correction, the books were "Able Team" and the artist was Gil Cohen. (sic)"

The acclaimed director recently admitted that he felt "creatively reinvigorated" by 'The Suicide Squad'.

James explained that he welcomed the opportunity to work on a new movie after directing two 'Guardians of the Galaxy' films.

He said: "I'd just made the two 'Guardians' movies, I was going to make a third and (this) really came at a time when I needed to be creatively reinvigorated in terms of getting back to what made making movies exciting."

The filmmaker also relished the opportunity to helm a project consisting of supervillains after his work on 'Guardians'.

James said: "If you read the comics, you'll know the DC is no more hard-edged than Marvel, really.

"In some ways when I was growing up, I thought of Marvel as having the harder-edged characters ... I think that the difference, for me, between the 'Guardians' movies and 'The Suicide Squad' is that as much as the Guardians are kind of rogues, at the end of the day, we know that they're good."