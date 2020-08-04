James D'Arcy has set his sights on directing a Marvel film after making his debut behind the camera on 'Made in Italy'.
James D'Arcy wants to direct a Marvel film.
The 44-year-old actor has made his directorial debut on comedy 'Made in Italy', which features Liam Neeson and the 'Taken' star's son Michael Richardson, and he's up for the challenge of helming a Marvel Cinematic Universe film if given the opportunity.
When asked if he would get behind the camera for Marvel, James - who played butler Edwin Jarvis in TV series 'Agent Carter' and 'Avengers: Endgame' - said: ''I mean, I'm not going to say no to that.''
However, James revealed that he does not want to limit his range to one genre so he has the opportunity to direct a varied range of films.
The 'Dunkirk' star told FandomWire: ''That would be a dream for me, to not be stuck in one genre. I just love the movies. If I can work in a number of different ways, that's great. The bottom line is that you just wanna tell stories that touch people, or move people in some way.
''The only thing I would probably say is that I'm not going to do a horror movie, because they don't really interest me.''
James also discussed 'Made in Italy' and felt the presence of his son on the flick bought a different aspect to Neeson's performance.
He explained: ''Having Michael on set brought out something in Liam that I feel like I haven't seen in a film, ever. There's a lightness to Liam that I don't remember seeing.
''Obviously, more recently, he's become successful in the genre of action films, but even before that, I don't remember seeing Liam smile in movies and when he did, I was like 'oh my God, wow'. It's really amazing.''
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
Harry Hole is an experienced detective who comes across one of the strangest murder cases...
Britain's epic 1940 evacuation of Dunkirk has been dramatised on film before, but no one...
It's 1940 and World War II is in full swing. Allied soldiers from Britain, Belgium,...
In one of the biggest military disasters in British history, 400,000 soldiers found themselves stranded...
Unusually gritty and grounded, this terrorism thriller avoids the pitfalls of most overwrought action movies...
The world of counter-intelligence has gotten an awful lot more dangerous. When a visa security...
A pair of best pals are at the point where they are contemplating why nothing...
Jupiter Jones has an unfortunate life, barely scraping by with her job cleaning toilets as...
Jupiter Jones is an impoverished janitor who dreams of a life with much more purpose...
Mad geniuses Tom Tykwer (Perfume) and the Wachowski siblings (The Matrix) boldly take on David...
What could have been an intriguing look at how Alfred Hitchcock created one of his...
Mary and Mark Hughes vacate to their country vacation home with their 9-year-old son Brendon...
Alfred Hitchcock was in his sixties and struggling to come up with a fresh idea...