James Corden was told he needed surgery immediately when he went in for a check up on his eye.
The 'Late Late Show' host injured his eye in 2012 and whilst he thought it had healed, it seemed there was more to it and when he went to get a check up last month, he was whisked straight to surgery and kept awake throughout it.
He said: ''And then, for some reason, about a year ago, it flared up again, this little sort of scratch on my eyeball, so I've been seeing doctors a lot. A few weeks ago, three weeks ago or something like that, I woke up and I couldn't open my eye, which meant I couldn't open either of my eyes. It just hurt. The doctor I've been speaking with, he said, 'Look, I think we have to sort this out. I think this has been happening too many times.'
''He took one look at my eye, and he said, 'We're gonna operate on it now.' And I said, 'But I've got a show at 5pm.' And he said, 'No, you don't.' He said, 'You don't have a show 'til the earliest next week. You've got to do this right now.' So right there and then, which I was quite grateful 'cause I didn't have time to dread it, they just did it.''
James admits it was the ''strangest thing'' because he was awake but his eye was numb.
Speaking about the surgery on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he added: ''And it's the strangest thing 'cause you're awake, but it's numb, so you can't feel anything. But all the time I just kept going, 'Oh, my God, oh, my God, oh, my God.' And that was it. So, hopefully, touch wood, it's better, but we'll see. They clamp your eye open like 'A Clockwork Orange,' and then you can see what they're doing, but you can't feel it because it's numb.''
