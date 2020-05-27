James Corden has admitted it will be a long while before 'Carpool Karaoke' can resume because it's impossible to do whilst social-distancing measures are in place.
James Corden says it's impossible to do 'Carpool Karaoke' without being in ''close proximity'' to a celebrity in a car.
The 41-year-old comedian has admitted that it will be a long while before he can do another instalment of the segment on 'The Late Late Show' - which sees musicians join him int the passenger seat for a sing-a-long of their hits - because filming virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic wouldn't have the same effect as him being inside his Range Rover with a famous face.
Appearing via video on the at-home edition of 'The Ellen Degeneres Show', he told the host: ''I think it'll be awhile before we're singing in a car with anybody.
''We can't really think of a remote way to do it.
''It really does rely on two people in close proximity so, you know, that's alright.''
But the 'Gavin and Stacey' star says the day his show can go back to normal will be like ''the greatest boom of joy'' ever.
He said: ''That day, whenever that may be, when it is safe to go out again, and it's safe for you to go dance around your audience, and it's safe for me to get in a car with someone. I think it's going to be the greatest boom of joy we've ever experienced.''
James recently had to step down from presenting his nightly talk show ''for a few nights'' after he underwent minor eye surgery and needed to fully heal up.
He revealed: ''I had to have minor surgery on my eye yesterday.
''I am doing well and recovering, but won't be able to film new episode for a few nights.
''Thank you to everyone who has been watching the Late Late Shows from my garage. Stay safe and well everybody.''
The 'Late Late Show' had been filming in his garage since the coronavirus pandemic saw production on the chat show close down mid-March, but has continued to get celebrity guests to appear via video call.
