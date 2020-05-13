James Corden has revealed three of his 'Late Late Show' staff had baby girls over the same 24 hour period.

The 41-year-old talk show host has opened up about the joyous news with his viewers, as the programme's accounting assistant, an executive producer and an editor all welcomed daughters into the world this week.

He said: ''We find three things to cheer you up. But today, we didn't have to look very far because we have some incredible news for us here.

''Three members of our Late Late Show staff have all had babies within the past 24 hours. Can you believe that?''

James couldn't resist teasing his three colleagues as he wondered what it was that ''got everyone revved up''.

He joked: ''What was happening at 'The Late Late Show' nine months ago? What was it that got everyone revved up?''

The star checked back over segments which aired on the show nine months ago, and he suggested he'd solved the mystery.

He laughed: ''Me and Josh Gad dressed as The Rock and Jason Statham. And that it was all clear, it was bound to happen.

''Me and Gad in ball caps dressed as The Rock and Jason Statham. We basically pumped the tires for the entire 'Late Late Show' crew that day.

''But we wanna say congratulations to the proud new parents and welcome to the world... the newest and cutest members of 'The Late Late Show' family. WE can't wait to meet you.''

Meanwhile, last month James had to step down from presenting his nightly talk show ''for a few nights'' after he underwent minor eye surgery and needed to fully heal up.

He revealed: ''I had to have minor surgery on my eye yesterday.

''I am doing well and recovering, but won't be able to film new episode for a few nights.

''Thank you to everyone who has been watching the Late Late Shows from my garage. Stay safe and well everybody.''

The 'Late Late Show' has been filmed in Corden's garage since the coronavirus pandemic saw production on the chat show close down mid-March, but he has continued to get celebrity guests to appear via video call.