James Corden and Stephen Colbert are going back to work in the studio.

The two talk show hosts have been fronting their programmes from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they are now reportedly heading back to more formal filming, albeit without a studio audience, 'Entertainment Tonight' has confirmed.

James previously taped 'The Late Late Show' at the CBS Studios lot in West Hollywood, while Stephen's 'Late Show' broadcast from the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City, though it's unclear where they will be shooting the new episodes from.

Ahead of Stephen going on vacation last month, he hinted he'd be heading back to the studio, but it wouldn't be from his usual set.

He said: ''I won't be in the Ed Sullivan Theater, but I also won't be sleeping where I work.''

The two hosts move away from working remotely comes a month after fellow talk show host Jimmy Fallon returned to his studio on 13 July.

While Jimmy's house band The Roots are still present, they are all socially distant, while the slimmed-down crew all wear masks and PPE and guests are interviewed by video link.

On making his return, the 'Tonight Show' host hoped he offered hope to his audience, even if things were a little different to the norm.

He said: ''I'm here to show you there is a light at the end of the tunnel if we all do our part to keep each other safe.

''I don't know if anyone else feels this way, but normalcy, any type of normalcy, feels great. So hopefully we can put a smile on your face for an hour every night and let you sit back and relax while we try to bring you a little bit of normal.

''The show will be a little bit different than what you're used to. There is no audience, the guests will be streaming from home, but I think, in some ways, we are getting used different. So we are here for you and slowly and safely getting back to work and back to whatever normal is. Welcome again to 'The Tonight Show', and thanks for watching.''