James Corden has been forced to film 'The Late Late Show' from home after a friend tested positive for Covid-19.

The 42-year-old comedian, who had a test himself which came back negative, explained why he took the precaution of hosting via Zoom with his team keeping a safe distance around him on Monday night's (14.09.20) show.

He told viewers: ''Today I was told that I'd come into contact with someone who recently tested positive for Covid-19.

''I've taken the test, that test has come back negative. Out of abundance of caution for everyone who works on the show, I'm going to host the show over Zoom way more than six feet apart from anyone but my face will still be here, in the studio.''

The host admitted he was gutted to have to film from home again like he did in quarantine, because he'd just started getting ''into a rhythm'' at the studio again.

He added: ''It's a shame, because I really feel like we were getting into a rhythm in the studio...

''But the show must go on, and we are here and we are so happy that you're watching.''

Last month, Corden admitted it felt ''odd'' being back in the studio.

The actor returned to a brand new set after 10 weeks of filming 'The Late Late Show' from his own home, and gave an update on the safety measures being taken amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: ''It's odd. We all get tested twice a week, we all have temperature checks, you are never not sanitising and you wear a mask all the time.

''Most of the team [who] make the show are all working remotely on Zoom and stuff. But it does feel nice to leave the house for a second...

''It was so isolating. Don't get me wrong - I preferred the commute to walk into my garage. But other than that, this feels way better.''

However, the talk show host acknowledged there was an ''emptiness'' in the new studio, with many staff members still working remotely and him having to interview guests remotely with no live audience.

Commenting on the set redesign, he explained: ''We built a studio with the safety guidelines that would [make it] the safest way to make a show in this room, with crew being far enough apart.

''That's what we tried to do, and it was a long process of trying to get it to that point. We don't know how long it will be before guests can come and join us. We have no idea.''

Meanwhile, James also gave an update on the hugely popular 'Carpool Karaoke' segment as he admitted he's not sure if or when the skit can make a safe return.

He added: ''We haven't thought about it at all yet. I think it might have to wait.

''Who knows how long, but we've done it like 50 times. I think it's okay to have a little break.''