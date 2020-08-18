James Corden admitted ''it's odd'' being back in the studio.

The 41-year-old star has returned to a brand new set after 10 weeks of filming 'The Late Show' from his own home, and he's given a big update on the safety precautions being taken amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he said: ''It's odd. We all get tested twice a week, we all have temperature checks, you are never not sanitising and you wear a mask all the time.

''Most of the team [who] make the show are all working remotely on Zoom and stuff. But it does feel nice to leave the house for a second...

''It was so isolating. Don't get me wrong - I preferred the commute to walk into my garage. But other than that, this feels way better.''

However, the talk show host acknowledged there is an ''emptiness'' in the new studio, while many staff members are still working remotely and he is having to interview guests remotely with no live audience.

Commenting on the set redesign, he explained: ''We built a studio with the safety guidelines that would [make it] the safest way to make a show in this room, with crew being far enough apart.

''That's what we tried to do, and it was a long process of trying to get it to that point. We don't know how long it will be before guests can come and join us. We have no idea.''

Meanwhile, James also gave an update on the hugely popular 'Carpool Karaoke' segment as he admitted he's not sure if or when the skit can make a safe return.

He added: ''We haven't thought about it at all yet. I think it might have to wait.

''Who knows how long, but we've done it like 50 times. I think it's okay to have a little break.''