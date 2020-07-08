James Corden thinks there's a ''strong chance'' his children will want to follow in his footsteps.

The 'Late Late Show' host admitted he doesn't really want his and wife Julia's three kids - Max, nine, Carey, five, and two-year-old Charlotte - to try and break into the showbiz world until they are much older.

He said: ''I do feel like there is a strong chance that certainly one of our children will want to seek a life in performing arts.

''But I don't know that we need to kick that off now. I see little evidence that being thrust onto television as a minor is necessarily good for your perspective.''

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, James has been hosting his nightly talk show from home and though he admitted it has been a ''challenge'' adapting his format outside of the studio, he's enjoyed getting the chance to tackle more serious subjects and carry out in-depth interviews.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times' 'Can't Stop Watching' podcast, he said: ''When I took the job, my frames of reference were like Jimmy Fallon doing lip-sync battles, Jimmy Kimmel getting people to read mean tweets and shots of David Letterman covering himself in Rice Krispies and being lowered into a giant bowl of milk or doing like stupid pet tricks and I was like, 'Yeah, I can do this.'

''I'm fundamentally, at my core, a performer, writer, and I really love making people laugh.

''That's been a challenge in this, but the thing I've really, really, really loved is having our deeper, one-on-one conversations.

''The conversation we had with Dr. Michael Eric Dyson was profound and beautiful. Our interview with Joe Biden, again, I'm very proud of it.

''Talking with Nancy Pelosi. Talking with Gov. Gavin Newsom. Talking with all of these people, I've really, really enjoyed.''