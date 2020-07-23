James Cameron is in awe of how good 'Avatar 2' looks.

The legendary filmmaker is overseeing the long-awaited sequel to his sci-fi epic and admits he has been blown away by the visuals that he's seen on the project.

Speaking to the Toronto Sun newspaper, Cameron said: ''I deal with images in that world every single day and there are some days when I look at those images and say, 'This is really amazing'. I'm not patting myself on the back with the comment. It's a distillation of some of the best designers in the world and a great cast.

''But if you've got the script right and the design right and you have a great cast, then it's just an iterative process to get the whole thing shot and assembled.''

The movie resumed production in New Zealand last month following the coronavirus pandemic, with Cameron recently insisting that he is confident the film will still be released as scheduled in December 2021.

The 65-year-old director said: ''On the bright side, New Zealand seems to have been very effective in controlling the virus and their goal is not mitigation, but eradication, which they believe that they can do with aggressive contact tracing and testing.

''So there's a very good chance that our shoot might be delayed a couple of months, but we can still do it. So that's good news.''

Producer Jon Landau has revealed that the flick will focus on Jake and Neytiri Sully, and is set 12 years after the original.

The characters, played by Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana respectively, will need to protect their family in the sequel.

He said: ''This is the story of the Sully family and what one does to keep their family together.

''Jake and Neytiri have family in this movie, they are forced to leave their home, they go out and explore the different regions of Pandora, including spending quite a bit of time on the water, around the water, in the water.''