James Cameron is planning to make six-hour movies for streaming platforms.

The 'Titanic' director has explained that he is excited by the "chaos" that the rise of streaming services such as Netflix have brought to Hollywood and has revealed that he wants to make a new type of film using the platforms.

James told Variety: "I'm not afraid. I like change. I'm a child of the 60s. I like it when things are chaotic. I think what we can see is an expanded form of cinema. I want to do a movie that's six hours long and two and a half hours long at the same time. Same movie.

"You can stream it for six hours, or you can go and have a more condensed, rollercoaster, immersive version of that experience in a movie theatre. Same movie. Just, one's the novel, and one's the movie. Why not? Let's just use these platforms in ways that haven't been done before."

James is currently working on the sequels to his sci-fi epic 'Avatar' and explained that he has a lot of editing to do before the movies are up to scratch – although he did praise the contributions of the various cast members.

The director – who is planning to release a new 'Avatar' movie every two years until 2028 – said: "I haven't gotten out of it alive yet. 2 is fully in the can. We have a working cut that we're filling in the visual effects within. I feel pretty confident with that film. 3 is still a bit shadowy. It's way too long."

James continued: "I haven't really turned my energy into a disciplined cutting process on that yet. But I know I've got the performances. That's the important thing. I've done all the capture. I've done most of the live-action shooting. I still owe a little bit on some of the adult characters. We were more concerned with the kids aging out."