Posted on 17 May 2015

When 17.05.2015

A close up of a big black helicopter with the number G-LCPL written on the side was shot hovering over London during the filming of some of the final scenes of upcoming James Bond film 'Spectre' starring Daniel Craig and Christoph Waltz. Filming had also taken place on the River Thames.

The Sam Mendes directed action flick is scheduled to hit theatres in November 2015, with filming to continue in Morocco over the summer. The movie sees Bond take on a corrupt organisation led by one of his oldest friends.

