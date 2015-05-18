Posted on 17 May 2015

When 17.05.2015

A low flying helicopter is seen going over the River Thames in the centre of London at night during filming for some of the final scenes of forthcoming James Bond movie 'Spectre'.

The film is scheduled to hit theatres in November 2015 and stars Daniel Craig in his fourth Bond film as well as Christoph Waltz. Much of the filming has taken place in London, but also Rome, Mexico City and Austria. The team are all set to hit Morocco for further filming this Summer.

Contactmusic

More Videos