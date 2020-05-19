Kew The Music festival 2020 has been postponed due the coronavirus pandemic.

The summer extravaganza's organisers have confirmed that the series of concerts, which were due to be headlined by the likes of James Blunt and Bananarama and take place between July 7 and July 11 at London's Royal Botanical Kew Gardens, have been rescheduled for 2021, with Jack Savoretti the only artist unable to make their new dates.

In a statement, they said: ''Our number one priority at this time is the health and wellbeing of our customers, crew and artists.

''Whilst we are saddened to be bringing you the announcement that the shows will no longer take place in 2020.

''We have been working incredibly hard to bring you some good news and we are delighted to confirm Kew The Music will be returning in 2021 with five of this year's headliners joining us.

''All tickets purchased for those five shows in 2020 will remain valid for the new 2021 dates.

''We are working on confirming an act for the remaining date in 2021 and announcements will be made soon. All ticket holders will be contacted by their ticket agent with information regarding the postponement within the next 7 days.

''Unfortunately, Jack Savoretti will not be able to join us at Kew The Music in 2021. Ticket holders for this show will be contacted by their ticket agent with further information.''

The five shows in 2021 will now take place on the following dates:

Wednesday 7th July 2021 - James Blunt

Thursday 8th July 2021 - DJ Spoony: Garage Classical

Friday 9th July 2021 - Will Young/ James Morrison

Saturday 10th July 2021 - Bananarama supported by Gabrielle and Rebecca Ferguson

Sunday 11th July 2021 - Gipsy Kings