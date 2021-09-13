James Blunt is to host a new TV show about home brewing.

The 'You're Beautiful' singer, who is so passionate about beer he bought his own pub in 2017, will present the new Amazon Prime programme which will see teams of home brewers battling it out to be crowned champions.

And James joked he'll soon be giving 'This Morning' and 'X Factor' host Dermot O'Leary a run for his money on the small screen.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, he said: “I think Dermot O'Leary has something to worry about and this is keeping him up at night.

"More likely is they will see it and end up giving Dermot my job on it and he’ll end up hosting it.

"That is what will happen.

“But this is my dream job.

"It’s a beer brewing competition and I am the host of the show."

But as much as the 47-year-old musician might enjoy a drink or two, he reckons he's got "terrible taste in music and beer" so is leaving the judging to those far better qualified.

He added: “Luckily, I am not judging it as I have terrible taste in music and beer.

"There are qualified judges and celebrity judges who know their stuff.

“In the final there are five different brewing teams who all make phenomenally good home brews.

"It’s going to be great.”

As well as his new presenting gig James is also bringing out new music with new track 'Love Under Pressure' one of four new releases to appear on his latest greatest hits album, 'Stars Beneath My Feet (2004-2021)' which comes out in November.

And having spent lockdown in Ibiza with wife Sofia Wellesley and their two sons, he has a very strict routine which he adheres to every time he returns to the UK, which involves two fast food takeaways and then a trip to the pub he owns in Chelsea.

He said: “I order a Domino’s pizza with pepperoni, sweetcorn and onions and two cans of coca cola so it looks like I’ve got a friend.

“The next day I’ll go straight to Five Guys and after I have done that, I hit the Fox and Pheasant and I go and get a pint.”