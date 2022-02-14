James Blunt's 'You're Beautiful' was used by police in New Zealand to try and deter COVID-19 protestors.

Barry Manilow's greatest hits - including 'Mandy' and 'Could It Be Magic' - were played on a 15-minute loop in an attempt to disperse the crowds protesting the government's COVID-19 mandate in the capital city of Wellington.

Sharing the news article on Twitter, former army officer James, 47, wrote: "Give me a shout if this doesn’t work. @NZPolice."

And it just so happens his 2005 hit 'You're Beautiful' did end up being used by police, but failed to stop the protests.

The BBC reports that it made no difference, with the protestors blasting out Twisted Sister's 'We're Not Gonna Take It' in response.

Earlier this week, NZ police arrested and charged more than 100 protestors with trespassing or obstruction.

The anger is aimed at Jacinda Ardern’s government's strict coronavirus rules, including minimum 10-day isolation and a vaccine mandate.

As well as playing music, protestors were soaked by sprinklers, but responded by digging trenches and making drainpipes to divert the water.

Meanwhile, James recently hit the headlines when he jokingly threatened to release new music if Spotify doesn't remove Joe Rogan's controversial podcast.

After Neil Young and Joni Mitchell demanded their tracks were taken off the streaming service due to their objections to podcaster Rogan spreading false information regarding the coronavirus vaccine, the 'Bonfire Heart' singer quipped he will do the opposite and release more music in protest.

He tweeted: "'If @Spotify doesn't immediately remove @JoeRogan, I will release new music onto the platform. #youwerebeautiful."