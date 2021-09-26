James Blake admits music was his "primary form of communication" because he lacked confidence.
James Blake says music was his "primary form of communication" because he lacked confidence in the past.
The singer insists he's a lot more self-assured now but he admits there was a time where he turned to music to help him communicate.
He said: "Music was my primary form of communication in a lot of ways. But as I became more confident again – and I say 'again' because I was confident as a child, and then I lost it somewhere along the line - but then when I got my confidence back, all I wanted to do was chat.
"I’ve created so many songs in my life, it’s like creating a song isn’t as important as having fun anymore."
James also reflected on his past music, admitting he used "flowery" language in a bid to "flex his vocabulary" rather than worry about meaning.
Speaking to independent.co.uk, he added: "My language was much more flowery in the past because I think sometimes I was flexing my vocabulary but not actually arriving at something meaningful, or I was using a certain word because I felt fear about using the simple word, because I thought the simple word would reveal how pathetic I was for feeling that thing. But it’s not actually pathetic to feel vulnerable.
"The way that I grew up, I was made to feel that vulnerability was a shameful feeling as a man especially, and so I just think I unconsciously covered those feelings up with language that wasn’t accessible."
James' new album is called 'Friends That Break Your Heart' and it is out on October 8.
The latest tour and festival announcements for September 24th 2021.
Have a spookily musical Halloween this year.
When Brighton based musician Jonny Wildey is not creating sounds under the nom de plume of Alphabets Heaven he's embracing "a more traditional form...
Courtney Love went from Faith No More to Pagan Babies before roles in Sid And Nancy and Straight To Hell propelled her forward to form her seminal...
Returning with their first new song in five years, Placebo have just dropped ‘Beautiful James’ as the first taster of their forthcoming album.
Tour and festival announcements for September 17th 2021.
The Cheshire four-piece unveil a new politically-charged single entitled Show & Tell.