'Chew On My Heart' singer James Bay revealed his girlfriend helped push him to chase a career in music.
James Bay says his girlfriend motivated him to chase a career in music.
The 'Chew On My Heart' singer has been with childhood sweetheart Lucy Smith for 13 years now, and he revealed his partner was a driving force behind him pursuing his passion.
He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''She's the coolest person in the world. We were close friends before we were in a relationship.
''Back in the day, we would be sitting in on a Wednesday night watching TV, and she would say, 'Hang on, if you want to be a big artist one day, surely you should be out in some pub or club playing some songs right now'.
''She instilled that in me, and I got out and did it. I wouldn't be here without her.''
The 29-year-old musician has always been a ''private person'', but he will open up about his relationship like never before on his upcoming - as yet untitled - third studio album.
He added: ''I'm a really private person. My home life is a very intimate thing for me but I'm ready to talk about her for the first time.
''These next singles and album are a bit of a tribute to the 13-year journey my girlfriend and I have been on.''
When it comes to the new record - the first release since 2019 EP 'Oh My Messy Mind' - James has hinted at some positivity from the ''cheesy'' material.
He explained: ''It's cheesy, but I wrote it from that perspective. It's the opposite of being guarded.
''In the past, I had often written from a place of sadness. During this process, I really zeroed in on what's positive and great in my life.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.