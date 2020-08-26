James Bay was terrified performing on top of the London Eye.

The 'Chew On My Heart' hitmaker performed his latest single on top of the landmark - 443 feet above the city - as he faced his fear of heights for a special skit on James Corden's 'Late Late Show' this week.

He's quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column as saying: ''In truth it was a bit terrifying.

''I was also so excited about the idea of the shoot that I kind of forgot I was scared of heights until I got there and saw it. We were up there for just over an hour filming.

''I spent so much of it trying to stop my legs wobbling when I looked down that I felt like I had calves of steel when we finally got back to solid ground.''

Meanwhile, James previously revealed his childhood sweetheart Lucy Smith - who he has been with for 13 years now - was a driving force behind him pursuing his passion as a musician.

He recently said: ''She's the coolest person in the world. We were close friends before we were in a relationship.

''Back in the day, we would be sitting in on a Wednesday night watching TV, and she would say, 'Hang on, if you want to be a big artist one day, surely you should be out in some pub or club playing some songs right now'.

''She instilled that in me, and I got out and did it. I wouldn't be here without her.''

The 29-year-old singer has always been a ''private person'', but he will open up about his relationship like never before on his upcoming - as yet untitled - third studio album.

He added: ''I'm a really private person. My home life is a very intimate thing for me but I'm ready to talk about her for the first time.

''These next singles and album are a bit of a tribute to the 13-year journey my girlfriend and I have been on.''