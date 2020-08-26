'Chew On My Heart' singer James Bay was terrified about performing his latest track on top of the London Eye.
The 'Chew On My Heart' hitmaker performed his latest single on top of the landmark - 443 feet above the city - as he faced his fear of heights for a special skit on James Corden's 'Late Late Show' this week.
He's quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column as saying: ''In truth it was a bit terrifying.
''I was also so excited about the idea of the shoot that I kind of forgot I was scared of heights until I got there and saw it. We were up there for just over an hour filming.
''I spent so much of it trying to stop my legs wobbling when I looked down that I felt like I had calves of steel when we finally got back to solid ground.''
Meanwhile, James previously revealed his childhood sweetheart Lucy Smith - who he has been with for 13 years now - was a driving force behind him pursuing his passion as a musician.
He recently said: ''She's the coolest person in the world. We were close friends before we were in a relationship.
''Back in the day, we would be sitting in on a Wednesday night watching TV, and she would say, 'Hang on, if you want to be a big artist one day, surely you should be out in some pub or club playing some songs right now'.
''She instilled that in me, and I got out and did it. I wouldn't be here without her.''
The 29-year-old singer has always been a ''private person'', but he will open up about his relationship like never before on his upcoming - as yet untitled - third studio album.
He added: ''I'm a really private person. My home life is a very intimate thing for me but I'm ready to talk about her for the first time.
''These next singles and album are a bit of a tribute to the 13-year journey my girlfriend and I have been on.''
