James Arthur has revealed he got through lockdown and his "fear of dying young" by doing CBT and writing lots of new music for his new album.
James Arthur was inspired to write 52 songs after doing CBT (Cognitive behavioural therapy) in lockdown.
The 'Lasting Lover' hitmaker - who struggles with social and health anxiety, as well as various different forms of depression - has a "fear of dying young” and admitted his anxiety heightened amid the coronavirus pandemic.
However, the talking therapy - which aims to change the way people think and behave - teamed with writing new music pulled him through his "sedentary" state.
Speaking to the London Evening Standard, he said: “I started off [in lockdown] - I was sedentary for the whole time.
"I have a real bad health anxiety - I have always had a fear of dying young. It started out me being pretty down and then I started doing some CBT. And then I made music again. I wrote 52 songs - that helped me through.”
The 32-year-old pop star - who shot to fame on 'The X Factor' in 2012 - is now planning on releasing a new album next year, the follow-up to 2019's 'You', and he's also keen to embark on an acting career after having some lessons.
He said: “I was forced to look in the mirror. It is the best work I have done."
On his aspiration to become a movie star, he added: “I set myself a goal that before 2020 I would get my acting going. It has been on hold - but I have been doing some acting lessons and looking at agencies. I am hoping to land a role next year."
The 'Naked' hitmaker had planned on ditching music to launch a career in Hollywood, and even underwent tattoo removal surgery to improve his chances of landing a role.
On what sort of character he'd like to portray, he said: “I am guessing I might be type-casted as a tattooed thug - but I am up for anything.”
