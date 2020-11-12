James Arthur was inspired to write 52 songs after doing CBT (Cognitive behavioural therapy) in lockdown.

The 'Lasting Lover' hitmaker - who struggles with social and health anxiety, as well as various different forms of depression - has a "fear of dying young” and admitted his anxiety heightened amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the talking therapy - which aims to change the way people think and behave - teamed with writing new music pulled him through his "sedentary" state.

Speaking to the London Evening Standard, he said: “I started off [in lockdown] - I was sedentary for the whole time.

"I have a real bad health anxiety - I have always had a fear of dying young. It started out me being pretty down and then I started doing some CBT. And then I made music again. I wrote 52 songs - that helped me through.”

The 32-year-old pop star - who shot to fame on 'The X Factor' in 2012 - is now planning on releasing a new album next year, the follow-up to 2019's 'You', and he's also keen to embark on an acting career after having some lessons.

He said: “I was forced to look in the mirror. It is the best work I have done."

On his aspiration to become a movie star, he added: “I set myself a goal that before 2020 I would get my acting going. It has been on hold - but I have been doing some acting lessons and looking at agencies. I am hoping to land a role next year."

The 'Naked' hitmaker had planned on ditching music to launch a career in Hollywood, and even underwent tattoo removal surgery to improve his chances of landing a role.

On what sort of character he'd like to portray, he said: “I am guessing I might be type-casted as a tattooed thug - but I am up for anything.”